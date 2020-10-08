Paparazzo Asks Shehnaaz Gill If She Misses Bigg Boss, Watch Her Mind-blowing Response

Shehnaaz Gill has a savage response on being asked if she is missing Bigg Boss. The new season, Bigg Boss 14, has former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, throwing curveballs at the contestants. Before the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, Shehnaaz turned top trend on Twitter, with her fans expressing their desire to see her on the show.

In a new video, a paparazzo is seen asking Shehnaaz about Bigg Boss 14 as she steps out. “Bigg Boss 14 aa gaya, aap kya miss kar rahe ho Bigg Boss 14 mein (Bigg Boss 14 is here, what are you missing about the show)?”. She smiles and replies, “Main kyun miss karungi, mujhe poori duniya miss kar rahi hai (Why should I miss anything? The whole world is missing me).”

Shehnaaz shared a good bond with Sidharth Shukla during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth, who is currently inside the house as a mentor, was also seen indirectly discussing Shehnaaz with Gauahar. They joked about Sidharth not finding any good girls in the current season. Gauahar asked him about “the last season and the connection”. Sidharth told her that personality and persona attract him. He also added that “she was available for everything perhaps because of a lack of exposure.”