Paps Ask Dia Mirza's Husband Vaibhav Rekhi to Pose, Actress Says 'Sir Bahut Shy Hain'

Actress Dia Mirza on Monday tied the knot with her boyfriend and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple had an intimate wedding at Dia’s building complex. For her big day, the stunning actress opted for a gorgeous red Kanjeevaram silk saree while her husband looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama set which he teamed up with a half jacket of the same colour. In terms of accessories, he put on a maroon pocket square and was also sporting a watch. To complete his groom look, Vaibhav wore a golden brown colour safa.

After the wedding ceremony was completed, Dia walked hand in hand with the love of her life to pose for the paparazzi. The couple walked towards the camera persons so that they could get clearer pictures of them. However, after a point, Vaibhav steps back and Dia goes to the paparazzi to distribute sweets to them. While she was doing so, the photographers congratulated her. During this time one of them asked about Vaibhav, to which she was heard replying, ‘sir bahut shy hain’.

The wedding was an intimate affair and only close family and friends made it to the list. Dia’s good friend from the industry, actress Aditi Rao Hydari was also present. She wore a beautiful pink saree to the wedding. Taking to her Instagram stories she shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing with Vaibhav’s shoes in her hand. On a witty note, she wrote, ‘Always got your back father’ with her picture.

Several photos and videos from the wedding have also taken the internet by storm. Social media is filled with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the newlyweds couple. Take a look at some of the stunning clips and snaps from the ceremony:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will soon be seen in a Telugu film titled Wild Dog. In the movie, she has been paired opposite Nagarjuna.