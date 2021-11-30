Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO, is Singer Shreya Ghoshal's Childhood Friend from Mumbai; Here's Proof

Yet another major global tech giant will be headed by an executive of Indian origin as Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after its co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday.

Agrawal, an IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, said in a note posted on Twitter that he was “honoured and humbled” on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and your friendship.” Agrawal joined Twitter a decade ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. Even though Indians can’t stop gushing about the magnificent feat achieved by Parag, what has also been grabbing their attention is his connection with Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Yes, you read that right! Agrawal and Ghoshal have been friends since childhood. How do we know this? Well, their old Twitter exchanges, which have now gone viral, are the proof.

Fans dug out Ghoshal and Agrawal’s old photos and social media exchanges after the singer congratulated him on becoming the CEO of Twitter on Monday. Ghoshal tweeted, “Congrats @paraga. So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news."

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

Soon after the singer’s tweet, fans flooded the comment section of the post with the screenshots of Ghoshal and Agrawal’s old photos and conversations. In one of the old tweets, Ghoshal had wished Agrawal on his birthday. While in another old post, Ghoshal had given a shout-out to her “bachpan ka dost" and asked her fans to follow him. These tweets are basically of conversation that Agrawal had with Ghoshal in 2010. Agrawal is also close to Ghoshal’s husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, also a technology executive.

I am not social in person. #fact But when it comes to twitter, I am just the opposite.— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 3, 2010

Meanwhile, taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

