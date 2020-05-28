MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Parag Tyagi's Father Passes Away in Ghaziabad, He and Shefali Jariwala Fly Down for Last Rites

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala flew from Mumbai to New Delhi to attend their father's last rites.

  News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi's father has passed away in Ghaziabad. As per reports doing the rounds the couple had to reach Parag's hometown in a rush for his father's last rites.

Domestic flight services have resumed in India on May 25 and Parag and Shefali boarded an airplane to reach for their father's last rites in Modinagar, Ghaziabad.

Parag's father was not keeping well for some days and he had reportedly undergone a dialysis procedure when he suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Parag also confirmed that his father was unwell. He added that it was helpful that flights have resumed otherwise he and Shefali would have had to travel via car to reach Ghaziabad.

According to Desi Martini, Parag also has an older brother Anurag, who is settled in Australia and since international travel is not allowed, for now, he would not be able to make it to Ghaziabad.

Only recently, after actor Rishi Kapoor's demise, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor had to travel by road to reach Mumbai from New Delhi. Mithun Chakraborty's father had also passed away and the actor could be by his and his family's side at the time due to the lockdown and travel restrictions.

