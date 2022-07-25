Parambrata Chatterjee: I'm Not Part of Chakda 'Xpress, Hollywood is a Far Shot Right Now | Exclusive

Parambrata Chatterjee has been one of the most popular names in the Bengali film industry. The actor and director has been a part of several acclaimed projects. Now, he is successfully making his presence felt in the Hindi industry as well. The actor was seen in films like Pari, and Bulbbul, and series like Aaranyak and the recently released Mithya. He will next be seen in the SonyLIV series Jehanabad. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Parambrata opened up about how he is dabbling with both the industries. He also talked about his opinion on remakes and whether he is trying to be a part of Hollywood. Excerpts…

Congratulations on your recent releases- Aaranyak and Mithya. And since I am mentioning these projects, I will have to ask when is Aaranyak 2 releasing?

You and I’m waiting for the same answer but soon, hopefully.

You have collaborated with Sudhir Mishra recently. How was the experience of working with him?

It’s been such a rewarding experience. I have always looked up to him as somebody who started the sensible mainstream, alternative mainstream genre and it was almost like coming to a full circle working with him. Also, he’s got very deep Bengal connections, so that also kind of made me immediately comfortable and familiar with his sensibilities and his thought process.

As a director, did you take notes from him?

Yes, of course I did. It was very interesting to see how he, in his own way, articulates performance in a very different way than I would do. But how pinpointed, how spot on he is in a very casual way and how he believes in organic style of filmmaking – that is something that I have surely tried to be watchful about and notice very carefully.

You have quite a few projects lined up. From Mumbai Diaries 2 to Jehanabad, to the Bengali film Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, how are you balancing so many characters, across industries?

My directorial, Boudi Canteen, is also getting ready for release. Yeah, it’s been quite busy two years, I have to say. Ever since the pandemic regulations relaxed a little bit, I think I’ve been just running and it’s getting a little hectic balancing two languages, two industries. And also, my traveling is insane. I have been travelling for at least five to six times a month, which is between mainly between Kolkata and Mumbai. But I have been enjoying this, and I’ve been sort of learnt to compartmentalize characters and jobs in my head too. So, so far, so good.

It is also being said that you are a part of Chakda ‘Xpress?

No, I am not a part of the film…

Recently, you had also been a part of a remake with Mithya. You were a part of both Bhooter Bhobishyat and its Hindi remake. Do you feel, with the unprecedented growth of OTT or otherwise, remakes are still relevant?

There are some content people like to see converted, adapted in their own culture and language. So I think it’s a great idea to make format shows, remakes especially. I feel shows that are a little obscure which are very good (should be remade). Like for instance, you mentioned Mithya. It’s a remake of this English show called Cheat, which was a great show. I had watched it and I really enjoyed it. So yeah, I mean, not everything, but there are some lesser known good shows too, which I think should be remade in other languages so that people get a taste of such lovely storytelling in their own cultural and linguistic context.

Currently, one of the biggest debate of Indian cinema is that of South vs Bollywood. But amidst this debate, we often forget about the Bengali film industry, which has given India some of the most memorable films. As a part of the industry, why do you think it is not getting the visibility that it deserves?

I am somebody who is very, very proud of my culture and my indigenous lineage, of being a Bengali. I take a lot of pride in speaking good Bengali. And I get very upset when people mess up while speaking or writing the language. People who know me are very aware that I sometimes adopt the role of a teacher, even unwarrantedly, but I do. But at the same time, I believe that the beauty of our country is that you represent a certain region, which I do, and every region has its own specificities characteristics and nuances. And while it’s very important to keep them intact and not let it become homogeneous, because homogeneity is something that is not suited to our land, but you should also be aware of what is happening across the country because we are a country of unity and diversity. We are all different, but then we are one and that’s how we need to operate. The same goes for the film industry.

I’m very particular about speaking a language. So when I’m working in a Hindi project, I try to make sure that I speak at least decently. I’ve worked on my Hindi, I think it’s gotten better with time. So I believe in being very, very distinct and retaining our individual identity, while not being averse to the idea of participating in, in a collaborative, collective national effort.

Parambrata, are you planning to be a part of Hollywood? Are you auditioning in the West?

It’s not about whether I want to be part of or if I’m trying to be part of Hollywood, but Hollywood needs to plan to have me (laughs). No, not really, I am not planning, neither are there any opportunities in the horizon. I’ll be very honest with you, Hollywood- I think that’s a far shot right now. I would love to, especially with the number of South Asian presence that British films and series are getting these days, or even American films or series. I’m sure, I hope it will happen sometime in the future, but not right now.

