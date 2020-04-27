Paramount Pushes Release Dates of Mission Impossible 7 and 8 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release dates of Tom Cruise's next two Mission: Impossible movies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christopher McQuarrie is directing the seventh and eighth installments of the long-running film franchise, which were scheduled to release back-to-back on July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively.

According to Variety, the two sequels will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022. Mission: Impossible 7 had McQuarrie once again marshalling Tom Cruise and the gang for more high-danger stunts, espionage and plot twists, with plans to make both the seventh and eighth films in one big block, to be released one year apart.

In February, the shooting on the seventh film in Italy was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, was released in 2018.

The studio has shuffled the release dates of a number of projects. Chris Pratt-starrer The Tomorrow World, a post-apocalyptic thriller, has taken the July 23, 2021 slot. The studio will release animated feature Paw Patrol on August 20, 2021.

The reboot of 2000 action adventure movie Dungeons and Dragons has been pushed back from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022.

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man.

