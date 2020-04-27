MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paramount Pushes Release Dates of Mission Impossible 7 and 8 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible

The release date of the next to Mission: Impossible movies have been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Share this:

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release dates of Tom Cruise's next two Mission: Impossible movies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christopher McQuarrie is directing the seventh and eighth installments of the long-running film franchise, which were scheduled to release back-to-back on July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively.

According to Variety, the two sequels will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022. Mission: Impossible 7 had McQuarrie once again marshalling Tom Cruise and the gang for more high-danger stunts, espionage and plot twists, with plans to make both the seventh and eighth films in one big block, to be released one year apart.

In February, the shooting on the seventh film in Italy was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, was released in 2018.

The studio has shuffled the release dates of a number of projects. Chris Pratt-starrer The Tomorrow World, a post-apocalyptic thriller, has taken the July 23, 2021 slot. The studio will release animated feature Paw Patrol on August 20, 2021.

The reboot of 2000 action adventure movie Dungeons and Dragons has been pushed back from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022.

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres