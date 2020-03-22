Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill Get Into a Feud on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Watch Promo

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge co-judges Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill recently had a major argument on the reality show, which also led to Paras walking off.

As per a recent promo shared by the makers, the argument starts when Aanchal Khurana pointed fingers at another contestant Ankita Shrivastava, saying that she got friendly with all the men in the house. Like another previous incident, this does not go down well with Shehnaaz, and she comes in the defence of Ankita. Shehnaaz interferes and says, "You are completely wrong." On this, Paras jumps on Aanchal's side and scolds Shehnaaz for interrupting. "Let her speak and finish her side of the story."

Shehnaaz then yells, "'I will break her face if she criticises a girl's character." At this moment, even Paras loses his cool and shouts back, "Don't you dare to shout on me." The two then indulge in a heated argument, with both shouting at each other while the other contestants and the host Gautam Gulati look on.

Paras shouts that if Shehnaaz remains in the same house, he will not stay. Shehnaaz then shouts at him saying, "Get Out." In a fit of rage, Paras is seen walking out from the sets.

Paras and Shehnaaz, who started off as close friends on the 13th season of Bigg Boss, saw their friendship go sour during the course of the show. The two also made headlines for their constant feuds in the show.

On March 17, Endemol Shine India announced the show was going off air due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the contestants were asked to go back due to spreading of the virus.

