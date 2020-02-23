Paras Chabbra Blocks Ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri on WhatsApp, Has Mahira Sharma on Speed-dial

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra revealed that he has blocked 506 people on his WhatsApp and his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri is one of them.

During a segment 'What's in your Phone', with an entertainment portal, he shared. "You won’t believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha."

Giving a closure on their relationship, Paras said, "Let me tell all that Akanksha’s chapter is over and haven’t met her post-finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don’t want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn’t flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media."

Trouble in paradise started for the (now-ex) couple when Paras hurt Akanksha's feelings as he claimed the name tattoo he got for her was out of coercion. Later, his closeness with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma also upset Akanksha's post which she started giving interviews talking about extending financial support to him. The actress also said that the two had plans to settle down this year.

However, Paras and Akanksha seem to have ended things on a bitter note.

Interestingly, the top 3 contacts on Paras' speed dials are his mother, his manager Nikhil and Mahira Sharma.

He is currently participating in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill as they seek to find life partners on national TV.

