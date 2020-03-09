Paras Chabbra Opens Up About Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Going Off Air

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 skyrocketed many contestants to fame, especially the finalists. While the season itself became the most watched, many contestants got themselves lucrative projects to stay relevant. Contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill got a reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where they are supposed to find partners for themselves. Though popular, the show hasn't generated much TRP and hence several publications reported that the show was going to go off air. However Paras in an interview has refuted these reports.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Paras said, "There is no such thing that I have heard and in fact, the TRPs have just started coming in right now. In fact, my mother also keeps telling me that everyone has begun to recognize her as my mother and they also remember her dialogue from Bigg Boss 13.

"The show has Shehnaz and Shehbaz (brother) has been doing well, there are popular boys and girls who have done great work. And of course, the production is great and they keep coming up with new ideas and concepts. So I don't think it is happening anytime soon."

The actor also added that he was confident that the show was not going anywhere. "Yeh show kahi nahi jane wala, main ise end tak leke jaunga. (This show is not going anywhere, I am going to take it to the end)"

