Paras Chabbra Replies To Jay Bhanushali’s PR Stunt Remark

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chabbra has finally reacted to Jay Bhanushali’s PR stunt comment. The war of words broke after a video of Paras and his BB co-contestant Mahira Sharma was posted online in which the duo was distributing essential items to the people in need.

In an interview with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Paras said, “Bigg Boss is a platform that brings in a lot of popularity and Bigg Boss 13 was one of the highest-rated seasons so far so every single contestant is popular right now. So whatever people are talking about that we are doing this to show off but that is not true.”

Here's the video which attracted the whole controversy:

He added, “We go out to buy essentials ourselves and we see how there are people, the daily wage earners who are asking for essentials like aata among other things. We are celebrities and we share photos of brands, etc so that people are buying it. And so, if we can do that, what is wrong with helping out people who are needier and promote that on social media? I simply thought if I can help and contribute to making things easier for them, then why not?”

Describing the plight of the ones in need and why he chose to do what he did Paras said, "Also, they don't even have masks or sanitizers, so I just did my bit and gave them the essentials and did what was in my capacity. So that was for people who belong to well to do families and of course WHO has laid out guidelines to step out and we must follow those while doing it. Now if someone is interpreting it in another sense and calling it show off, then that does not bother me. It is simply about helping someone and positivity, we are all sitting at home anyway, so why not".



sitting at home anyway, so why not”.

