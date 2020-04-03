MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Paras Chabbra Shares Video on Long Distance Relationship, Fans Say It’s for Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra shared a video about long-distance relationships and wrote, “This is for you”. Fans are speculating that it was for Mahira Sharma.

The rumoured-couple Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have time and again grabbed headlines even after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13 where they developed a strong bond. Paras has once again caught the attention of his followers by posting an adorable clip about long-distance relationships on Instagram.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “This is for you.” Fans are speculating that this message was for Mahira. However, the two have on several occasions denied being romantically involved and claim that they are just good friends.

The video shows Paras lip-syncing to a famous dialogue talking about how long-distance relationships work.

The dialogue says, “What is the problem? Silence speaks when one is mum. People fall in love, even if they cannot meet.”

Paras and Mahira also often comment on each other’s social media posts. Recently, Mahira commented on a video of Paras on Instagram, in which he can be seen enjoying his current favourite Punjabi track. She dropped a smile, while he in reply dropped kiss emoji.

A few days ago, he hit the headlines by giving a witty response to a question of his marriage with Mahira.

Paras held a question and answer session on Instagram during which he responded to queries of his fans, reported PinkVilla. When asked if he would marry Mahira, he replied if they are destined to get married, they might end up tying the knot in the next 21 days of the lockdown.

He had also shared some pictures with Mahira and wrote, “Pyaar + Dosti= serenity.”

In two of the pictures, the rumoured couple can be seen hugging their friend Shubhangi Nagar.

