Paras Chabbra Unfollows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Partner Aanchal Khurrana; She Calls the Show 'A Joke'

Aanchal Khurana, winner of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has said that the show was more like "a joke" for everyone. Paras Chabbra chose Aanchal as her partner, even though she joined two-weeks back, as a wild card.

The show also featured Paras's fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a dating reality show on which Paras and Shehnaaz were given the opportunity to chose their life partners. The show, however, failed to register with the audience.

In an interview with Times of India, she said, "I feel that it was a wrong decision to come up with a show like this immediately after 'Bigg Boss', because we saw two strong connections — between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, and Mahira and Paras. The makers just picked one contestant each from the two pairs and made a show on them."

Aanchal also expressed her surprise on Paras unfollowing her on social media and said, "I am shocked, because we spoke on the phone half an hour before he unfollowed me the first time. Maybe, Mahira doesn’t approve of his friendship with me (shrugs). That’s okay. People tend to be possessive of each other when in a relationship. Though he didn’t say it openly, it was quite evident that there was something more than just friendship between him and Mahira. It’s just that they haven’t accepted it yet."

The show was unable to get TRP rating despite starring two of the most talked about contestants from the show. Aanchal cites the reason as, "I think that (the show) didn’t work, because the audience would have liked to see the four of them together and their chemistry. I know Paras ki life mein kya chal raha hai and Shehnaaz is totally into Sidharth. So, it was more of a joke for everyone. Sabko pata tha wahaan kisi ki shaadi nahi honi hai."

However, despite walking out as the winner of the show, Aanchal feels she lacks connection with Paras. As a cause of this, the two have friend zoned each other. "It was all about making a genuine connection even if it didn’t materialise into anything bigger. I was real, more mature, practical and honest than others. I didn’t suck up to Paras to win the show. Even he acknowledged that I was the only girl who came with the purpose of settling down. The others just faked it with an intention to win the show. However, I don’t see a future with him. I didn’t get enough time with him and also, we friend-zoned each other. We are better off as friends," Aanchal said.

