Paras Chabbra's Ex Akanksha Puri To Participate In Bigg Boss 14?

Vighnaharta Ganesh actress Akanksha Puri had been one of the most talked about celebrity during Bigg Boss 13. Despite not being a contestant, the actress was involved in a lot of controversies with former contestant Paras Chabbra, even after the show.

In a chat, when asked whether she would be willing to take the offer of being a part in the upcoming 14th season she said, "Yaar do you really think Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition. There's so much happening. Shows are shutting down and all. In fact, we don't even know if the shoots are going to start and if things are going to be fine soon."

Akanksha says that she has no clue if the 14th season will be happening at all amid a pandemic.

"Right now, I am very happy playing Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh and I am eagerly waiting for the shoots to resume. I am waiting to go to Aamgaon and start the shooting. Let's see where life takes. I would definitely like to entertain my audience in every possible way and I will continue doing different and new things," said the actress adding that it was too early to talk about Bigg Boss yet.

Akanksha also shared she had been offered to enter the show as a wild card entry. But she chose to let go, since she would have weakened Paras' game as she was a more 'stronger' contestant than him.

Paras and Akanksha were dating when the former entered the show. All went well until Paras developed a liking towards co-contestant Mahira Sharma. He further discussed having issues in the relationship and plans to break off after the show, which did not go down well with Akanksha and she called it quits during Paras' stint inside.

