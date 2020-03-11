English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Paras Chhabra and I are Just Friends, Says Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma made a lot of headlines due to their chemistry during their stint in the house. Post the show, Mahira clarified saying they are just friends.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma made a lot of headlines due to their chemistry during their stint in the house. Many people assumed that they love each other, and even blamed their close bond for the breakup of Paras and her ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

In an interview to IANS, Mahira completely denied the allegations and stated that she and Paras are just friends.

"Dosti me sukoon hai.. Paras and I are just friends. I would not have allowed him to do a 'Swyamwar' show if there's something else between us. We share a great rapport and truly adore our friendship," Mahira said.

They both have also collaborated for a new music video, titled "Baarish". Mahira has earlier featured in a lot of music videos. Her song "Lehanga", sung by Jass Manak, was a huge hit.

"I love doing music videos. And they are trending a lot nowadays. I am always open to do music videos," she added.

