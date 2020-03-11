Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Play Star Crossed Lovers in Romantic Music Video Baarish

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have finally unveiled their music video on Tuesday. The rumored couple's first collaboration is a song titled Baarish and is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The composition of the track is by Tony Kakkar.

The video show Paras and Mahira as star crossed lovers, exchanging vows, but are separated soon after. It shows the couple reminiscing memories of the past in painful flashbacks. The clip opens with a beautiful wedding setup but slowly pans to the struggles where they end up feeling hurt and sad.

Watch the entire video here:

Mahira and Paras were said to be dating during the Bigg Boss 13 and the rumours continue to hold ground. They were also nicknamed by fans as 'Pahira'.

The initial official posters of the song had fuelled dating rumors between the two as they were seen posing in bridal attire for the project. Fans were left beaming with joy to see their favourite pair's crackling chemistry.

Posting the photos, Mahira had written, "#pahira something new coming soon( black heart emoji )". On the other hand, Paras shared the same picture on his official account."Something new #pahira", reads his caption.

Interestingly, Paras features alongside fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

