Paras Chhabra Calls Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia 'A Scandalous Ex'

Bigg Boss kickstarted its 14th season on October 3 and the contestants are already making headlines. TV actress Pavitra Punia, one of the BB14 contestants, has already got into controversies for her negative statements on BB13's Paras Chhabra.

Now, Paras – who was in a relationship with the former – called her statement a publicity stunt. In an interview with TellyChakkar, calling Pavitra ‘a big big mistake’ of his life, Paras stated that the actress was a ‘scandalous ex’ who hid her marital status from him. He said that as soon as he got to know the truth from a friend, he confronted her and immediately called off the relationship.

“Pavitra is an ex. A scandalous ex who lied about her relationship status. I got into a relationship with no idea that she was already married to an influential person from a very influential media house,” the portal quoted Paras as saying.

Paras further said that if he would enter the show, he will make sure to expose her. He revealed that this is not the first time that she is passing such comments on him, she earlier also tried to defame him and sabotage his image.

Earlier, during BB13, Paras was also hitting the headlines for his spat with former girlfriend Akanksha Puri with whom he ended the relationship in the BB house.

Pavitra, who is being currently locked inside the BB 14 house, had been a part of many shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. He is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with his BB co-contestant Mahira Sharma. The duo has been seen together in multiple video songs.