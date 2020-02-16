Paras Chhabra Explains His Decision to Walk Out of Bigg Boss 13 with Rs 10 Lakh

The very popular thirteenth season of Bigg Boss 13 ended with its finale on Saturday night which saw Sidharth Shukla as the winner of the show. Another talking point of the glitzy night was when another inmate Paras Chhabra walked out of the show with Rs 10 lakh voluntarily.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Thanks Shehnaaz Gill for His Journey Inside the House

The finalists were given 30 seconds to decide whether they could walk out with the money. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Paras opened up about the decision in an interview. “Somewhere down the line you have this gut feeling about what is going to happen because there are 2-3 strong contestants as well by your side who have also done big shows of Colors previously. You know what you have done and according to your journey in the house, you are aware of your value,” he said.

“For example, my mom was telling me not to do Bigg Boss because she was not sure of how I was going to behave. So I came and went back by my own will. So this is a win for me that I went back proudly with the money. The others who were eliminated have nothing now. At least I have something," Paras further added.

While leaving the show, he had said to host Salman Khan, “Aaya bhi apni marzi se tha, jaana bhi apni marzi se tha (I came on my own accord, will leave by choice too).”

Apart from the lump-sum of money, Paras has also signed a new reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where he and his Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill will be finding partners to marry. The show will air from February 17.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.