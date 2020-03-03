Paras Chhabra Has This to Say on Rumours of Him Dating Bigg Boss 13 Co-contestant Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra has been in limelight for quite some time due to his relationship status. First, it was his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and then the focus shifted to his Bigg Boss co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

Now, as the show has ended, the reality star has collaborated with Mahira for a music video, which would be released soon. The actress has shared the pictures from the shoot, along with the caption, “#pahira something new coming soon." Paras too the same picture on his official account, with “Something new #pahira (sic)."

In his recent interview to the Times of India, the former Splitsvilla contestant has cleared the air about his relationship with Akanksha Puri and Mahira Sharma. “My relationship with Akanksha Puri was in its last leg before I entered the house. We were having problems from past few months,” he said.

Paras even claimed that it was not working out between him and Akanksha before he became the part of Bigg Boss 13. When asked if he sees a future with Mahira, Paras confirmed that he is just friends with her. “I have no romantic feelings for her. She was my confidante and support inside the house,” Paras said.

Paras is currently doing reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where he will find probable matches for marriage. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill is a co-participant in the new show as well.

