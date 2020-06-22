Paras Chhabra Joins BFF Mahira Sharma For Her Mother's Birthday Celebration; See Pic

Ever since people witnessed their camaraderie in Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have become one of the most-loved pairs on the small screen. Their sizzling chemistry in ‘Baarish’, their first music video post ‘Bigg Boss’, also garnered much love and appreciation. And now, the two seem to have become really close friends as Paras joined Mahira for her mother Sania Sharma's midnight birthday celebrations.

The two shot for Meet Bro’s music video Hashtag Love Soniyea on Saturday and shared sneak peeks from the set on social media. Later at night, Paras shared a cute picture with Mahira’s mom from her cake cutting ceremony along with a video in which he can be seen smearing cake on her face.

Check out the video here:

Paras and Mahira are also said to be dating each other, considering the two have been inseparable since their stint on Bigg Boss 13. In an interview, Paras had told Times of India that he didn't want to go the usual route of proposing to Mahira and wanted things to happen "organically."

Talking about the same, Mahira earlier told TOI, “Paras and I are busy with our respective work. We are best of friends, great colleagues and understand each other really well. This is the time to focus on work, and that’s exactly what I am doing. I am a workaholic; I want to explore the right kind of opportunities, and entertain people with good work.”