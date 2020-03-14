Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh Reunite Over Dinner, KGF Chapter 2 Release Date Revealed

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh were recently spotted having a gala time. The trio had come for a reunion over dinner. The pictures show Paras wearing a green and yellow T-shirt paired with grey tapered pants and yellow shoes. On the other hand, Mahira looks gorgeous in a green-coloured outfit, while Arti picked an off-shoulder white dress coupled with a pair of black shoes for the outing.

Ever since Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 1 hit the screens, viewers across the country have been waiting for its sequel. Kannada actor Yash shot up to global fame through the action-packed period film. Makers have been hyping up the anticipation for the sequel by roping in big names like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Now, they have finally announced KGF: Chapter 2's release date.

Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to spread awareness about COVID-19. Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, took to her Insta stories to speak about the pandemic. In a message, Mira wrote, "I see a lot of people being like ‘I would survive the coronavirus. I'm taking my chances.' The way I see it, yeah, 'I would survive it. But I might carry it to someone who wouldn't. And that folks, is the problem."

Sameera Reddy, who is quite active on social media, has shared a collage containing pictures of her son Hans, when he was an infant, and daughter Nyra, who was born last year. Putting out the picture on Instagram, Sameera wrote, "Nyra 2020 & Hans 2016 ! my laddoos! Nyra 2020 & Hans 2016 ! my laddoos!"

In a promo video shared from the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, the show's host Rohit Shetty announces that the contestants will be divided among two teams led by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Patel. Rohit also gets angry at Tejasswi for trying to help contestant Malishka during a task.

