Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma to Shoot at Home for New Meet Bros Music Video

Bigg Boss 13 housemates Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are back to impress fans with their chemistry after starring in the video of the song Baarish. The pair will now be seen in the music video of Meet Bros' new composition, Hashtag love.

The upcoming song has been sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa, and is touted as a "new-age, modern, and groovy" number. It also has a rap by MellowD. Owing to the lockdown, Paras and Mahira will shoot the video in their respective homes.

"We thought of collaborating again for our fans and bringing smiles to their faces. The world is going through tough times and we all have to spread positivity and happiness around, and what better way of doing something for our fans. Paras and I will be shooting from our respective homes," Mahira said.

"Music is by Meet Bros they are one of my favorite music composers so looking forward to it. I am sure everyone will love this music video," she added.

Paras and Mahira, who met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, developed a close bond and were inseparable during their stay. Fans fondly call them 'Pahira'.

