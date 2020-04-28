Paras Chhabra Opens Up On Wearing Wig On Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Supported Me

During his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, contestant Paras Chhabra had opened up about wearing a wig due to scanty hair. The actor recently opened up about not being ashamed about the same since it is a part of his reality.

During a task in Bigg Boss, it was revealed that Paras wore a wig, making him the butt of a few Twitter jokes. However, Paras has maintained that he is not ashamed of it and is okay on being called bald.

"I had spoken about my problem on my own on National Television. It doesn't affect my personality and it is a very trivial thing. If I do a film tomorrow and it works then people will forget all this and it won't matter to them if I wear a patch on my hair or not. I can carry anything. My hair is like my attire," he said.

The Vighnaharta Ganesh further said that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan offered to help him too. Paras revealed, "Sir supported me and has said that he will share a doctor's number. On the final day of Bigg Boss, he also told me that the patch is hardly visible. Salman Khan sir has supported me in this too. He had asked me to wait and not rush. A few doctors in my family have asked me to go for hair weaving but I don't want to go under the knife right now."

Paras had also shared having stammering problems, while on the show. Talking about the same, he said, "I have been doing modelling for many years now and because of the harsh lights, your hair actually get scanty. I felt that it didn't look nice especially for the kind of roles I was doing. I was playing Duryodhan and the mukut was very heavy and due to this I started going through hair loss. And at times being an actor when you want to get a good physique and want to see faster results, you take steroids too as a result there can be scanty hair. I have no issue in admitting about using hair patches as I feel it is ok to enhance your beauty. There are so many people who get nose, lips, hair, eyebrows done. There is no big deal in getting this hair patch. There are many stars who face this issue."

