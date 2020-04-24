MOVIES

Paras Chhabra Refutes Rumours of Being in a Cold War with Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra recently addressed rumours that he was in a cold war with the show's winner Sidharth Shukla.

TV actor Paras Chhabra has ruled out reports of being engaged in a cold war with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Both the actors were participants in the reality show. There were multiple reports about the actors being on not so good terms ever since the show ended.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Paras praised Sidharth and called him a sensible person. He even claimed that Sidharth doesn’t pay heed to such baseless rumours.

“I spoke to Sidharth a couple of days back and there is no reason for any kind of cold war. Sidharth is sensible enough, and I fail to understand how do such news come to [the] fore in the first place,” Paras told Pinkvilla.

It was speculated that Sidharth’s love interest Shehnaaz Gill and Paras’s friend Mahira Sharma were the reason behind their differences.

Mahira and Paras have been linked up several times while they were on the show. However, the duo has always maintained that they are just “good friends”.

Earlier this month, rumours of the two getting married also did rounds after a faux wedding card of Mahira and Paras surfaced online.

Paras broke up with his girlfriend and fiancee Akanksha Puri while on the show. The actor has clearly mentioned that they were not in a happy place before the beginning of Bigg Boss 13, dismissing rumours about Mahira being the reason behind their break up.

The two friends have also featured in a romantic number Baarish, sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza. The track was composed by Tony Kakkar.

