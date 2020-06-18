Paras Chhabra Replaces Tattoo Dedicated to Ex-girlfriend Akanksha with Bigg Boss’ Eye

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra has had a roller coaster journey on the reality show. Paras was in a committed relationship with Akansha Puri until the former participated in the reality show as a contestant. During the show, he was linked to his co-contestants Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma.

After the actor was seen joking about his relationship multiple times during the show, he decided to call off his relationship and revealed that the couple was having issues before Bigg Boss. Akanksha too had announced that their relationship was over from her side.

The duo had called off their relationship on a rather bitter note. Now, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actor has removed the tattoo of Akansha's name and replaced it with an eye, which is symbolic to the reality show Bigg Boss.

Explaining the importance of his new tattoo, the Splitsvilla winner revealed that the show has given him a lot and there is an unsaid strong connection that he feels with it. “I learnt about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss ki aankh ne meri aankh khol di (smiles!). That’s why I decided to get the famous eye inked on my wrist in place of my old tattoo,” he told The Times of India.

He also revealed the sketch was made and designed by tattoo artist Nipul Solanki after the star shared his thoughts with him. It took Paras two hours to modify the tattoo.

He also shared a video of it on Instagram and captioned it as "Bigg Boss be meri aankh khol di (Bigg Boss opened my eye) (sic)."

The reality TV show star also mentioned that he would never get a tattoo for anyone’s name again. “I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore,” he mentioned.

Akanksha Puri had also removed the tattoo of his name after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13.

