Paras Chhabra Slams Ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Says He Never Committed to Marrying Her

The popular reality show Bigg Boss' 13th season saw a lot of drama unfolding over the four months it had aired. One of the most popular talking points of the show was actor Paras Chhabra's closeness with Mahira Sharma, while he was in a relationship with another actress Akanksha Puri. Paras was slammed by host Salman Khan at a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he said that Paras was only using Mahira as a 'pawn' when the former said that he wanted to break up with his girlfriend but had to forcefully stay in a relationship. After this, Akanksha had announced that their relationship was over from her side.

Now, Paras has opened up about his relationship with Akanksha. He even shamed his ex-girlfriend for putting make-up in the video where she said that she was heartbroken. Talking to SpotboyE he said, “If it was my strategy and she knew about it, then why has she reacted this way? If it was a planned thing toh aisa reaction aana hi nahi chahiye tha (then she should not have reacted like this at all). Aur jo cheez planned nahi thi usse planned dikhakar aap kya prove karna chah rahe ho (What are you trying to prove by showing something that was not planned)? In fact, I was laughing at her video interview, where she is behaving all heartbroken due to our breakup and while doing that, she has heavy makeup on - how stupid was that looking!” he said.

He also refuted Akanksha's claims of promising to marry her after Bigg Boss 13 was over, but she asked him to wait as she felt that he should focus on his career. “I really don’t know what all she has spoken behind me. If I would have made any such commitment to her family then they must have surely come ahead to talk about it. But after whatever I saw in the video where she is talking all nasty things about me, even if I would have told her family that I’ll marry her, I wouldn’t have,” the actor said.

Paras is currently a part of a reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where he will find himself a bride.

