Paras Chhabra Slams Shehnaaz Gill's Father, Nagarjuna Launches Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Promo

Bigg Boss Telugu makers have released the much-awaited season 4 teaser on social media. It opens to superstar Nagarjuna seeing through a vintage style telescope.

In another news, Paras Chhabra, who has time and again spoken about losing hair and wearing a wig on Bigg Boss, has criticised Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh for mocking his baldness.

Also, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti pushed for Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into her brother's death and issued a video appeal to fans as well.

A teaser clip of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 featuring Nagarjuna was launched on Thursday. Full promo will be unveiled soon.

Actor Paras Chhabra has come down heavily on Shehnaaz Gill's father for allegedly commenting on his baldness.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the late actor.

A picture of Salman Khan has been shared by designer Ashley Rebello as the actor shot for Bigg Boss 14 promo in Mumbai recently.

Sonu Sood appeared on reality show India's Best Dancer and set the stage on fire with Malaika Arora as they danced to 'Munni Badnaam'.

