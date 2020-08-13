Paras Chhabra Slams Shehnaaz Gill's Father, Says 'He's the Most Stupid Person I Have Ever Seen'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and television actor Paras Chhabra has come down heavily on Shehnaaz Gill's father for allegedly commenting on his baldness.

Paras, who has time and again spoken about losing hair and wearing a wig on Bigg Boss, has criticised Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh for mocking his condition.

“I saw one of his interviews a few days back where he said that ‘Shehnaaz used to pull Sidharth Shukla’s hair. Thank God Paras was not in his place.' See yourself in the mirror as both of you are bald. How could Shehnaaz’s father talk like this when his own son (Shehbaz) is suffering the same problem? How could he say all that? He is the (most) stupid person I have ever seen," Paras told Bollywood Bubble.

He further said, "We were inside the Bigg Boss house and Shehnaaz’s family spoke all the bad things. In the interviews, they said that Mahira and I don’t have a level. By saying this, you are showing our own level."

Earlier, Paras said that he was unfazed by people calling him 'bald' and had no reservations while going public with his baldness. “I had spoken about my problem on my own on national television. It doesn’t affect my personality and it is a very trivial thing. If I do a film tomorrow and it works, then people will forget all this and it won’t matter to them if I wear a patch on my hair or not. I can carry anything. My hair is like my attire,” he said.