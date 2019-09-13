Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines already, even when it is one month away from its premiere. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Krushna Abhishek’ sister and Udaan actress is going to be the part of the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Additionally, it’s already known that Chunky Pandey, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla and others have given their consent for the show. Now, the latest update suggests that MTV Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra will be a part of the show BB13.

The reports published in IWM Buzz have claimed that Paras Chhabra will be seen as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13. Chhabra, who was the winner of Splitsvilla 5, rose to fame after his performance in the TV show Badho Bahu. He was last seen in the show Vighnaharta Ganesha as Ravan.

Paras has been in the news for his relationships. The actor was earlier in a relationship with Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai actress Sara Khan. In fact, he also entered the house when she was part of the show. Soon after their breakup, rumours of Paras dating Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia also surfaced the internet.

Currently, he is in a relationship with Calendar Girls’ actress Akanksha Puri, who made her Bollywood acting debut in 2015.

