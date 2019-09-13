Paras Chhabra to Enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 House
It is expected that Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 13' will premiere by September end.
Image of Paras Chhabra, courtesy of Instagram
Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines already, even when it is one month away from its premiere. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Krushna Abhishek’ sister and Udaan actress is going to be the part of the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 13.
Additionally, it’s already known that Chunky Pandey, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla and others have given their consent for the show. Now, the latest update suggests that MTV Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra will be a part of the show BB13.
The reports published in IWM Buzz have claimed that Paras Chhabra will be seen as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13. Chhabra, who was the winner of Splitsvilla 5, rose to fame after his performance in the TV show Badho Bahu. He was last seen in the show Vighnaharta Ganesha as Ravan.
Paras has been in the news for his relationships. The actor was earlier in a relationship with Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai actress Sara Khan. In fact, he also entered the house when she was part of the show. Soon after their breakup, rumours of Paras dating Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia also surfaced the internet.
Currently, he is in a relationship with Calendar Girls’ actress Akanksha Puri, who made her Bollywood acting debut in 2015.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG