Paras Chhabra to Now Star in 'Swayamvar', Has Ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's Blessing

One of India's most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end. The show's finale episode was aired on Saturday, February 15. TV actor Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of this season.

The show highlighted many ugly tiffs among celebs inside the house. One of the contestants, Paras Chhabra, hogged the limelight for his relationship with actress-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

While Akanksha supported Paras during the initial days, his growing closeness to Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 raised many questions. Later, when Paras spoke ill of the Vignaharta Ganesha actress, she chose to end things with him.

Now that the reality show has ended and Paras is set to feature in the upcoming TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?, Akanksha has given him her blessing.

In an exclusive interview with SpotboyE, Akanksha opened up about the break-up. When asked if Paras would make a good husband as he is headed for a swayamvar, she said, "That he can answer better. But if he thinks he's ready for marriage, he should go for it. God bless him and his partner."

Akanksha also added that she has lost trust in people and is not prepared for another relationship "anytime soon". Paras was one of the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and took home Rs 10 lakh in the finale as an optional reward.

