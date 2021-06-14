Paras Chhabra Wishes to Marry ‘Good Friend’ Mahira Sharma

In the last 14 seasons of Bigg Boss, we have seen people finding friendship and love within the house. Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra is also amongst them. During his stint on the controversial reality show, Paras shared a great bond with fellow contestant Mahira Sharma. But within the house and even after coming out of it, the duo has always refuted rumors of them being in a relationship. Both Paras and Mahira always maintained that they are just good friends.

But recently in an interview with ETimes, Paras expressed his wish to marry Mahira. The actor said that though both of them are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend, they spend maximum time together. “We want our relationship's progression to be natural,” he added. Paras informed that he has purchased a flat in Mahira’s building in Mohali, and he is currently staying there along with his mother. Talking about the bond between his mother and Mahira, Paras said that the two of them have come really close to each other and they often go shopping together.

As Mahira and Paras came close to each other, his personal life outside Bigg Boss became a hot topic. Though the actor claimed that his relationship with actress Akanksha Puri had ended, the latter refused. Akansha had claimed that they were still a couple, and she was spending on his expensive clothes and other things.

Reacting to the controversy, Paras said that claims made by Akansha were false. The actor said that as he was doing two shows simultaneously, it was not possible that he was out of money. On meeting Akansha post Bigg Boss, Paras said that there was no point in meeting her as she had said enough about him on social media.

MTV Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras was one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and had often made headlines for 'his ways’ of winning tasks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here