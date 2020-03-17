Paras Chhabra’s Bigg Boss 13 Designers Claim That He Hasn’t Paid His Dues

Paras Chhabra’s stay in Bigg Boss 13 has been quite controversial. Be it his bonding with co-contestant Mahira Sharma or his break-up with now ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, he managed to stay in the limelight for one reason or the other. When BB 13 was ongoing, reports claimed that Akanksha had stopped sending new clothes for Paras inside the house. However, the actress had rubbished such news and called them baseless.

Now, BB 13 designers have alleged that Paras hasn’t paid his dues yet. Two women even claim that Paras and his ex-girlfriend Akanksha stopped paying them after they broke up and they have not received their fee since December.

For the unversed, on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Paras had told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress took Paras' statements to her heart as she decided to end her relationship with him.

“Hamare line mein faith se kaam chalta hai (we work on faith) and we never dreamt that Paras would make us run from pillar to post,” SpotboyE quoted Taashi, as saying. “It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain, hence I haven’t got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it,” the second one added.

The designers also claimed that Paras was very demanding and even his nightwear was arranged by them. They also said that the clothes worn by Paras during BB 13 were damaged and are not in a condition to be returned.

The report also mentions a text from Paras' spokesperson which read as follows: "As far as we are aware it was a pure collaboration, which involved no money and only credits. We cannot comment further as Paras is away for the Swayamvar show."

As of now, Paras is a participant in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with his BB 13 co-contestant Shehnaz Gill and the two are looking for their respective partners in the reality show.

