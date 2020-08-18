Paras Chhabra's Exes Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri May Participate in Bigg Boss 14

The new season of Bigg Boss is all set to get spicier with the participation of two of Paras Chhabra’s ex-flames, actress Pavitra Punia and Akanksha Puri. According to an India Today report, Pavitra has agreed to be a part of the reality show as one of its contestants. The report also suggested that though she was offered to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 with Paras, things didn’t turn out as expected.

Pavitra has been part of various TV shows, including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3 and Daayan. She made her TV debut with the show Love U Zindagi opposite Sidharth Shukla. Currently, she is a part of Baalveer as Timnasa Pari. Rumor mills also say that Pavitra has quit the show to be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Another addition to the reality show is expected to be Akanksha, who might bring in some drama along with her. However, according to the report, the actress is still in talks with the makers of the show.

The upcoming reality show will be hosted by Salman Khan and the preparations for the next season have already begun. The upcoming season is said to start by October end.