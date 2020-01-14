Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh

A source has claimed that Akanksha Puri's behavior has changed due to the issues between her and Paras Chhabra, who is inside the Bigg Boss house as of now.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
Vighnaharta Ganesha actress Akanksha Puri and co-actor Malkhan Singh are making news for all the wrong reasons. Akanksha, who is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, recently got into a nasty fight with co-actor Malkhan Singh.

According to a report by India Forums, things turned from "bad to worse" when Akanksha and Malkhan engaged into a verbal fight which soon turned ugly and abusive. "The shoot was halted for a few hours and not only this but both of them have had a word with production team about not working together anymore," India Forums quoted a source as saying.

The source informed the portal that Akanksha's behavior has changed due to the issues between her and Paras Chhabra, who is inside the Bigg Boss house as of now.

Paras is often in the news about his closeness with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma. Earlier, Akanksha had opened up about the same. Talking to Times of India, she had said, "I think Mahira must be having friends who do such stuff but I don't have. She doesn't react when Paras is doing it. She reacts when he has done so all this shows that the girl is comfortable. All this is making me feel if Paras is doing this for the game or something is really cooking between them."

However, despite all of that, she clearly mentioned that she supports Paras. Vighnaharta Ganesha, which broadcasts on SonyLiv, sees Akanksha playing the role of goddess Parvati while Malkhan Singh portrays Lord Shiva.

