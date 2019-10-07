Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Reacts to His Behaviour on Bigg Boss, Says 'He is Mine'

Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akansha Puri has reacted to his link-ups inside the house. In a recent episode of the show, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma were also seen fighting for Paras.

Speaking of which to Times of India, Akansha said, “I saw the latest promo of Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn’t stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show.”

On further asking her if she is jealous of Shehnaaz and Mahira getting closer to Paras, Akanksha added, “We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything.”

Akansha feels Paras has understood the game very well and is playing accordingly. She said, “Whenever I watch BB 13, during the 1 hour duration I see Paras for about 50 which itself proves his popularity on the show. Be it BB promos, uncut version or the episode, Paras is everywhere. He is providing entertainment for which he has been brought in. He is coming as one of the strongest contestants.”

