Paras Kalnawat Reveals He Still Messages Former GF Uorfi Javed, Says 'We Respect Each Other'

It is no secret that television actors Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed have dated each other in past. However, the two broke up in 2017. Recently, Paras and Uorfi bumped into each other at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 launch party following which it was reported that the duo had an argument at the event. However, in a recent interview, Paras Kalnawat talked about the same and revealed what happened when they met at JDJ 10 launch party.

“We didn’t fight at the party. In fact, she walked up to me and spoke to me nicely. People assumed that we were screaming at each other because the music was too loud and we had to literally shout to be heard. She even uploaded a story on her Instagram praising my performance on JDJ,” Paras told E-Times.

Paras Kalnawat also shared that he and Uorfi enjoy a cordial relationship and revealed that he drops a message to his former girlfrind whenever he is in a doubt. Talking about his former relationship, he also mentioned that he was just 19 years old when he dated Uorfi and therefore being called ‘possessive’ does not bother him.

“I harbour no ill feelings against Urfi. I dated her for six months around five years ago. Though it was short-lived, it was my first relationship. So, I obviously went gaga over her. I was just 19 then. But it ended and I moved on. As long as people who matter to me know me, and I know myself as a person, being called possessive doesn’t affect me. I have many female friends because they know that I won’t ever overstep the line. I don’t know what was going on in Urfi’s life when she said that about me. Also, I don’t worry about the past. I prefer to live in the present. Today, we are cordial and respect each other. I message her when I am in doubt. I take suggestions from her. Both of us are in a good space in life,” he added.

In a previous interview with ETimes, Uorfi called her relationship with Paras a ‘childhood mistake’. “It was nothing but a childhood mistake. I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn’t going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn’t have,” she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here