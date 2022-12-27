Parasakthi Completes 70 Years Of Release. Director Vetrimaaran Calls It Inspiring

The 1952 film Parasakthi, by the most revered director duo R Krishnan and S Panju, dominated headlines for a long time in Tamil cinema. The reason is the subject, which showed a tormented Tamil society, dictated and ruled by Brahmins. The film put up an undaunted criticism of how Brahmins used the power of religion to suppress the poor and underprivileged. To celebrate Parasakthi’s 70 years of release, an event was organised at Roja Muthiah Research Library. On this occasion, Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran was also present. He said that Parasakthi will be an inspiration to those filmmakers, who wish to make movies based on social issues.

Vetrimaaran also spoke about a quote by Dr BR Ambedkar. This quote said, “Social democracy was the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar. Without achieving social democracy there can be no real political democracy.” The Anel Meley Pani Thuli director added that issues which were raised in Parasakthi are relevant even in today’s time. This is one of the highlights of this film.

Parasakthi revolves around the story of three brothers, who live in Rangoon during World War 2. The repercussion of this war is that these brothers are separated, and the youngest, Gunasekaran (Sivaji Ganesan) travels to Madras to find his sister. Gunasekaran’s sister suffers from the most horrific brutality when she is widowed by a child and about to be raped by a priest. At this moment, Gunasekaran saved her and killed the priest.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi penned the script of Paraskathi which was loved by the audience. Sivaji’s exemplary performance also received a lot of love from viewers.

This film was based on a play of the same title, penned by Pavalar Balasundaram.

