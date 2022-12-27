CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Movies » Parasakthi Completes 70 Years Of Release. Director Vetrimaaran Calls It Inspiring
1-MIN READ

Parasakthi Completes 70 Years Of Release. Director Vetrimaaran Calls It Inspiring

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 12:32 IST

Chennai, India

Vetrimaaran also spoke about a quote by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Vetrimaaran also spoke about a quote by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Parasakthi revolves around the story of three brothers, who live in Rangoon during World War 2.

The 1952 film Parasakthi, by the most revered director duo R Krishnan and S Panju, dominated headlines for a long time in Tamil cinema. The reason is the subject, which showed a tormented Tamil society, dictated and ruled by Brahmins. The film put up an undaunted criticism of how Brahmins used the power of religion to suppress the poor and underprivileged. To celebrate Parasakthi’s 70 years of release, an event was organised at Roja Muthiah Research Library. On this occasion, Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran was also present. He said that Parasakthi will be an inspiration to those filmmakers, who wish to make movies based on social issues.

Vetrimaaran also spoke about a quote by Dr BR Ambedkar. This quote said, “Social democracy was the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar. Without achieving social democracy there can be no real political democracy.” The Anel Meley Pani Thuli director added that issues which were raised in Parasakthi are relevant even in today’s time. This is one of the highlights of this film.

Parasakthi revolves around the story of three brothers, who live in Rangoon during World War 2. The repercussion of this war is that these brothers are separated, and the youngest, Gunasekaran (Sivaji Ganesan) travels to Madras to find his sister. Gunasekaran’s sister suffers from the most horrific brutality when she is widowed by a child and about to be raped by a priest. At this moment, Gunasekaran saved her and killed the priest.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi penned the script of Paraskathi which was loved by the audience. Sivaji’s exemplary performance also received a lot of love from viewers.

RELATED NEWS

This film was based on a play of the same title, penned by Pavalar Balasundaram.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. tamil cinema
first published:December 27, 2022, 12:30 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 12:32 IST
Read More