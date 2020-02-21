Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho Reveals Martin Scorsese is Excited For His Next Film

Oscar-winning director of the Korean film Parasite Bong Joon-ho created history when his film won Academy awards in four major categories, including Best Picture, being the first non-English film to do so. During his Best Director speech, Bong Joon-Ho gave a shout-out to his "idol" Martin Scorsese, who reciprocated with a bunch of flying kisses. This exchange of respect followed by a standing ovation for Scorsese was probably one of the most heartfelt moment of the Oscars 2020.

Now, it seems that there has been a continuation of the display of affection between the two. During a recent interaction with journalists, the Okja director revealed that Scorsese had sent him a letter.

"This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese," Bong told Hollywood Reporter. "I can't tell you what the letter said because it's something personal. But towards the end he wrote, 'You've done well. Now rest. But don't rest for too long.' He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie."

During the Academy Awards, Bong Joon-Ho had acknowledged all his fellow Best Director nominees, majorly Scorsese. "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'The most personal is the most creative.' That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese," he said via his translator.

"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win," he added.

Check out this heartfelt moment below:

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese's Netflix flick The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci was also nominated in 10 categories at the Oscars.

Follow @News18Movies for more

