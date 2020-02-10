Parasite Dominates Oscars on Historic Night; John Cena Supports Asim Riaz for Bigg Boss 13 Win

Parasite is now the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. As expected the acting credits included Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter kicked off the Oscar night in a gown by designer Giles Deacon, which included a piece made up of 24 karat gold feathers. Scarlett Johansson wore a shiny Oscar de la Renta gown with a fringe bodice and satin skirt. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot showed up looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top and a poofy pink dress by Givenchy.

In another news, veteran singer Udit Narayan has clarified that his son Aditya Narayan's wedding rumours with Neha Kakkar are most likely just for TRP. Udit also said that he would announce his son’s wedding if and when it will happen.

Tara Sutaria and her beau Aadar Jain became the center of attraction at the latter's brother Armaan Jain and Annisa Malhotra’s wedding reception as both were seen together in a happy "family" picture. Tara could be seen with her hands on Aadar’s shoulder.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale, and Asim Riaz has Hollywood star John Cena rooting for his victory. After posting a picture of Asim on Instagram a few days ago without any caption, Cena has now once again shared a picture of the Bigg Boss contestant. This time, the image has the hashtag 'Asim Riaz For The Win' written on it.

