'Parents Need to Know What Their Kids are Doing': Anupam Kher Questions Toxicity on Social Media

Actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, recently took to Twitter to ask why there was an increse in toxic and foul content on Instagram. Kher, who is currently in Mumbai amid the lockdown, questioned whether it was the fault of social media platforms for propogating such content or that of the individuals who made them.

"I do try to ignore the negativity & use of abusive language on #SocialMedia but sometimes it is difficult. Isn’t it the fault of individual’s horrible behaviour rather than platforms. Please do enlighten me. Your responses will help me understand. #ConversationsWithMyself," Kher had tweeted.

Talking to News18 about his video, Kher said, "In lockdown period you get the time to reflect on things that are going on in the society or social media, since I am an avid user of it. And there were some debates on this platform virsus that platfrm. I just thought that in a home, where you have the same parents and they have two sons and one becomes a scholar and the other becomes a notorious person, this doesn't mean it is the fault of the parents or the home. It is the person. Or from a school, one becomes a famous person and the other becomes a criminal, it is not the fault of the school."

"So I thought it was important to address this issue, and we need to do self-censorship at home. The parents need to know what their children are doing. A little bit of attention must be given to this. So that's all I wanted to do," he concluded.

