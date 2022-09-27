Parents-to-Be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted at the Construction Site of Their New House

Parents to be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the construction site of their new dream home by the paparazzi at Bandra. In a viral video, the couple was seen inspecting the construction of their new house and discussing it with their interior designer. For the outfit, the duo opted for a casual yet stylish look. Mom-to-be Alia can be seen in a pink and black baggy t-shirt paired with black pants while dad-to-be Ranbir was seen wearing a white T-shirt teamed with blue jeans and a blue cap. The Raazi actress tied her hair in a clean bun and wore casual shoes for the footwear.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section by dropping heart emojis, spreading their love for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Ranbir held her as soon she…was at the edge.. so sweet of him…with three heart emojis,” while another said, “Always he’s caring her Mashallah with a heart and fire emoji.” A third one wrote, “He shows his concern where it requires not like others who walk hand in hand for the media.”

A few days earlier, the Student Of The Year actress shared the clip of her much-awaited song Rasiya from her recently released film Brahmashtra. The song featured Alia as Isha and Ranbir as Shiva. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “With Love, Rasiya Out Now.” It has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi and composed by Pritam. Amit Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics of the soulful song.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a sci-fi trilogy and is the first film to feature real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film was made available in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada and it hit the theatres on September 9. In terms of box office earnings, Brahmastra has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

