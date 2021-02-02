Parents-to-be Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's Latest Photoshoot is Too Glamorous

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh surprised the fans with some easy-breezy pictures from a recent photoshoot on Tuesday. The couple is expecting their first child and their recent Instagram posts captured their euphoria around this exciting new addition to the family.

Nakuul’s Instagram picture shows him leaning on Jankee’s shoulders as they both smile into the camera. Nakuul is seen wearing a printed shirt with white pants while Jankee is wearing shades of purple in a skirt and a top. The post has been liked by over 73k Instagram users as television celebrities like Aamir Ali and Mohit Hiranandani left red heart emojis.

Another picture from the same photoshoot was shared by Jankee on her Instagram handle as well. The lead vocalist at Jankee & Friends captioned the portrait as “This is us @nakuulmehta #babyonboard”.

Nakuul is best known for starring in the television show Ishqbaaz that aired from 2016 to 2019. The 38-year-old actor played the role of rich businessman Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the series.

Jankee and Nakuul announced their pregnancy in November last year. The actor shared a video montage of the stages of relationships he and Jankee experienced over the years. With Ed Sheeran’s Perfect playing in the background, Nakuul captioned the treasured memories from when Jankee was his best friend then girlfriend and then his wife and now the mother of his child. He described it as the “circle of life and then some more" and announced that his family is “expanding”.

Meanwhile, Jankee announced her pregnancy with a quirk caption as she posted a picture with her husband looking all surprised. Adding a hilarious caption, Jankee wrote that their quarantine was not boring at all and that they are going to have a souvenir for life for which they cannot wait. She described it as their greatest adventure.

Jankee and Nakuul tied the knot in 2012.