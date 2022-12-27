Parents-To-Be Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Share a Beautiful Portrait, Fans Shower Love

2022 has truly been incredible for megastar Ram Charan on both, personal and professional fronts. From RRR taking over globally and being nominated for the Oscars to announcing the pregnancy of his wife Upasana Konidela, the year has been quite eventful for the couple. Therefore, on Tuesday, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela took to Instagram and dropped a beautiful family portrait for fans to express their gratitude for a wonderful 2022.

In the picture, Ram Charan was seen in an elegant all-black suit that complemented Upasana’s in a dainty floral dress perfectly. With Rhyme in their arms, the picture is truly a treat to everyone’s eyes. In the caption of his picture, Charan wrote, “Grateful for all the love" and dropped a red heart emoji. Check out Ram Charan’s post here:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and showered love on the couple. “Awwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️perfect family pic one baby inside and another one in your hand," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “You both are going to best parents." “The most beautiful picture I have ever seen ️ may God bless you guys always," a third comment read.

The news of Ram Charan and Upasana expecting their first child was confirmed earlier this month by Chiranjeevi on Twitter. The Telugu superstar had issued a statement that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni." Later, Charan also re-tweeted the same and added a folded hand emoji in the caption.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in filmmaker S Shankar’s RC15. The untitled drama is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and distributed under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Besides Charan, the film will also feature Kiara Advani, SJ SuryahAnjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles.

