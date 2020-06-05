Parents Wanted to Abort Neha Kakkar, Reveals Brother Tony in New Video

Dheeme Dheeme fame Tony Kakkar released Story of Kakkars - Chapter 2 on his official Youtube channel today. The singer unveils the video a day ahead of his younger sister, Neha’s birthday on June 6.

In the music video ft. Neha Kakkar, Tony narrates the story of his family and Neha’s journey. The video opens with scenes from Rishikesh, native to Kakkars as Neha’s voice plays in the background.

Tony starts rapping the lyrics which goes like, "Halaat itne kharaab the, khaali khaali se haath the." He talks about his parents, who weren’t highly educated and due to financial struggles were deeply distressed.

Tony then reveals that his mother wanted to abort her pregnancy but since eight weeks had passed, she couldn’t. The child their parents wanted to abort was Neha, who Tony introduced saying it was an evening of summer the 'junoon' of the country was born. The video shows flashes of Neha performing on the stage as the crowd cheers for the singer.

Tony further talks about how his elder sister, Sonu, also a playback singer, started singing at a young age and Neha too caught up quickly. Neha is the youngest sibling of the three.

The sisters often used to sing at 'jagratas' and many such events for which the family travelled in local buses. Towards the end of the video, it is shown that how people are gathering in huge numbers and cheering out Neha’s name.

Story of Kakkars - Chapter 2 comes three years after Story of Kakkars - Chapter 1 (2017) where Tony and Neha narrated the tale of Sonu Kakkar.

