Paresh Rawal Appointed New Chairman of National School of Drama

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the new Chairman of National School of Drama by President Ram Nath Kovind. Sharing the news on Twitter Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel congratulated Rawal on the feat and said artists and students of the country will benefit from his talent.

In a career span of over three decades, Rawal has been acknowledged with numerous awards, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1994. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2014 for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too congratulated the actor. He tweeted: "Heartiest Congratulations & all the very best to my dear friend @SirPareshRawal a theatre , for being appointed as the Chief of @nsd_india. Your immense knowledge in the field of theatre , television & cinema will really be an asset to the institution (sic)."

Heartiest Congratulations & all the very best to my dear friend @SirPareshRawal a theatre , for being appointed as the Chief of @nsd_india . Your immense knowledge in the field of theatre , television & cinema will really be an asset to the institution. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 10, 2020

The National School of Drama is one of the foremost theatre training institutions in the world and the only one of its kind in India. It was set up by the Sangeet Natak Akademi as one of its constituent units in 1959. In 1975, it became an independent entity and was registered as an autonomous organisation.