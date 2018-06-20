English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Stars Wish Irrfan Khan Speedy Recovery
Irrfan in March announced he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and that he was going out of the country for treatment.
File image of actor Irrfan Khan (Image: AP)
Celebrities like Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Swara Bhasker among many others have wished a speedy recovery to Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently in treatment for a "rare disease".
Irrfan in March announced he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and that he was going out of the country for treatment.
Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:
Paresh Rawal: Khan Saab, you will sail through all the way. Prayers and more prayers.
Ayushmann Khurrana: Sir! You are beyond cinema. Prayers are always with you. Legend.
Rajkummar Rao: You are an inspiration to all of us sir. We love you.
Swara Bhasker: Irrfan Khan sir you are an artist beyond compare and artists live forever! Sending so many prayers and wishes your way... Waiting for you to be back and weave your magic upon us all- ur enthralled audiences. Love and strength!
Riteish Deshmukh: Good wishes and prayers for your speedy recovery Irrfan.
Patralekha: Irrfan sir you will be fine. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending you prayers and love.
Rahul Dholakia: Get well soon bhai. praying.
