Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia to Play Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's Adopted Parents in Next

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be seen pairing up once again for their upcoming untitled next. The movie will see Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal as their on-screen parents.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie will be a situational comedy where Raj and Kriti play orphans and wish to ‘adopt’ parents and bring an elderly couple home. Talking about the script, producer Dinesh said, “This innovative idea also came from real life though it is not inspired by any incident in particular. We have spun it into a crazy comedy with our unique tadka. That project (the one he was discussing with Raj and Kriti) wasn’t working out, so, one day, over a cup of coffee, I sketched out this idea to them and they jumped at it. Raj and Kriti came on board even before the script was written.”

Talking about the lead Rajkummar , he said, “You saw it in Stree, you will see it in our upcoming horror comedy, Roohi Afzana, and in this one as well. Kriti also had you laughing in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4.”

The movie is said to go on the floors in March –April and is aiming for a year end release.

Rajkummar has his kitty full of projects. He will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang where he will be seen playing a PT teacher. He has also completed the shoot for Roohiafza along side Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Mimi, which is slated for a July 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more