Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3: 'Hopefully by the End of This Year, You Will Get Good News'

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s Hera Pheri film series is undoubtedly one of the most loved films of Bollywood and has achieved cult status. The shenanigans of the trio always manage to leave the audience in splits, making them expect more. And to the delight of the fans of the comedy flick, the film might be coming back with its third instalment really soon.

Talking to a news portal, Rawal confirmed the news saying that the team is trying to work it out. “They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news," The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

The veteran actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Hungama 2 where he collaborates with director Priyadarshan once again, after producing hits like Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyaa with him.

“He has a lot of clarity about what he wants in his film. He has clarity about the characters, storyline, treatment of the story. He has a sense of proportion in comedy, which is very vital for the genre because you don’t want to go overboard. Also, the way he shoots his film… less fuss and maximum results are commendable. He has been experimenting in regional cinema. So, that benefit is also what our Hindi cinema is getting in terms of characterisation and storyline. So, let’s say, with him, we are getting the best of both worlds," Rawal said.

Talking about the film he also added that the audience will not “experience vulgar or double meaning comedy. You will not see any sort of physical deformity being ridiculed.”

Hungama 2 is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

