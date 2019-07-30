Paresh Rawal Roped in to Play Farhan Akhtar's Boxing Coach in Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra's Toofan
Toofan is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who earlier directed Farhan Akhtar in the 2013 sports biopic Bhaag Mikha Bhaag.
Images: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram, Paresh Rawal/IANS
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play a boxing coach in the upcoming film Toofan, which stars Farhan Akhtar as the boxer protagonist.
Announcing Paresh’s association, Farhan tweeted on Tuesday, "Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward."
Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward.. @SirPareshRawal ❤️#Toofan pic.twitter.com/xosu5wjH5G— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 30, 2019
Farhan, meanwhile, is preparing hard for Toofan, which is being produced by his and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. The Zindagi Na Meligi Dobara actor frequently posts training videos on social media, sharing glimpses of his intense workouts that he’s been doing to get the skin and feel of his character right.
Toofan is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who earlier directed Farhan in the 2013 sports biopic Bhaag Mikha Bhaag.
Farhan was last seen on the big screen two years ago in Ranjit Tiwari’s prison drama Lucknow Central. Before Toofan, he will star alongside Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in Shonali Bose’s much-awaited film The Sky Is Pink.
Meanwhile, Paresh was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s super-hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will next resume his iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3.
(With inputs from News18)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- In Pics: Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty Mourn the Death of Businessman Areef Patel
- WhatsApp Scam: Don't Fall For Fake Messages Offering 1000GB of Free Internet Data
- PUBG Mobile Lite is Already Topping The Google Play Store Charts in India, And Here is Why
- Reliance Jio Overtakes Vodafone-Idea to Become India's Largest Telecom Operator