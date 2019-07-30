Paresh Rawal Roped in to Play Farhan Akhtar's Boxing Coach in Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra's Toofan

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play a boxing coach in the upcoming film Toofan, which stars Farhan Akhtar as the boxer protagonist.

Announcing Paresh’s association, Farhan tweeted on Tuesday, "Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward."

Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward.. @SirPareshRawal ❤️#Toofan pic.twitter.com/xosu5wjH5G — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 30, 2019

Farhan, meanwhile, is preparing hard for Toofan, which is being produced by his and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. The Zindagi Na Meligi Dobara actor frequently posts training videos on social media, sharing glimpses of his intense workouts that he’s been doing to get the skin and feel of his character right.

Toofan is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who earlier directed Farhan in the 2013 sports biopic Bhaag Mikha Bhaag.

Farhan was last seen on the big screen two years ago in Ranjit Tiwari’s prison drama Lucknow Central. Before Toofan, he will star alongside Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in Shonali Bose’s much-awaited film The Sky Is Pink.

Meanwhile, Paresh was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s super-hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will next resume his iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3.

