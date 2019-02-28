LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Paresh Rawal Takes a Dig at Ali Zafar For His Silence Over India's Surgical Strikes

Ali Zafar's tweet in praise of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for condemning the Pulwama attack has been mocked by Paresh Rawal.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paresh Rawal Takes a Dig at Ali Zafar For His Silence Over India's Surgical Strikes
Ali Zafar's tweet in praise of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for condemning the Pulwama attack has been mocked by Paresh Rawal.
Loading...
Tensions between the nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan are on the rise after the dastardly attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed. On early Tuesday morning, India conducted a major ‘preemptive’ strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot, Muzaffarabad. Tensions have heightened further after Pakistan violated Indian airspace and captured an IAF pilot.

On February 19, Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar tweeted in praise of his Prime Minister Imran Khan for condemning the Pulwama attack. Indian actor-politician Paresh Rawal has taken a jibe at his comment, mocking Zafar's silence now.




Ali Zafar has been part of multiple Indian films, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York and Total Siyapaa.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal had pleaded to the media to not invite any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist sympathisers to talk about the issue. He had tweeted, "A humble appeal to our national news channels. Plz don’t invite any Pakistani or Indian terrorist sympathisers to spew venom against our dear motherland. Those rabid dogs are not allowed in our homes. Let those maggots die in their own filth."

In the meantime, the Pakistan government on Tuesday said that no film from India will release in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content. The country's information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the country's film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films.

Likewise, in the wake of the terror attack, the makers of films such as "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.

As the tensions between the nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan are rising, members of the film fraternity from both the sides are calling out for peace and urging the media to be responsible.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram