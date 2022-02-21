Paresh Rawal's Dear Father Gujarati Remake of Marathi Film Aapla Manus? What We Know

Senior actor Paresh Rawal is returning to Gujarati cinema with his film Dear Father. He is making a comeback in regional cinema after 40 years. The veteran actor had made his acting debut with the Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari in 1982. Ever since the launch of the trailer of the upcoming film Dear Father on February 11, a section of Twitter users has been claiming that the film is a remake of the hit Marathi film Aapla Manus starring Nana Patekar.

Watch the trailer of Dear Father:

The Twitter users found similarities between the 2018-released Marathi movie Aapla Manus and the upcoming Gujarati film Dear Father. They said that the trailer shows Paresh Rawal’s character living with his son and daughter-in-law just like Nana Patekar’s character in Aapla Manus. The accident scene shown in Dear Father is also similar to that shown in Aapla Manus.

@sumrag and Nana's movie Aapla Manus was superb. Very gripping, emotional where it should be, and wonderful messaging. And I'm not even a native Marathi speaker. I hope the Guj remake is just as good.All the luck @SirPareshRawal @YoSwaroop — Ronak Gandhi🍁 (@ronakpg) February 20, 2022

Looks like remake of Marathi movie Aapla Manus— Amol Shendge (@amol_9687) February 11, 2022

Poster tells me it’s based on the same story line as Aapla Manus played by Nana Patekar— Yogesh Bhatt (@YogeshBhatt1183) February 4, 2022

I guess it is inspired by 'Aapla Manus' movieCorrect me if i am wrong— DollyDD🇮🇳🇬🇧 (@dollyhdd) February 11, 2022

According to the makers of the film Dear Father, it is based on an acclaimed Gujarati play of the same name written by the late author Uttam Gada. The film stars Paresh Rawal with actor Mansi Parekh and Chetan Dhanani in the lead roles.

The trailer shows that a son (Chetan Dhanani) and daughter-in-law (Manasi Parekh) have been irritated by the habits and activities of an elderly man (Paresh Rawal). One day, the elderly man falls off his balcony. Later, a strict investigative officer arrives at the incident spot and looks at the son and daughter-in-law with suspicion. The trailer for Dear Father starts as a family drama and transforms into a crime thriller.

Dear Father is directed by Umang Vyas and it is produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain of Venus Movies. The film will be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.

